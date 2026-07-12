‘Yamuna Dialogues’ for green and clean Delhi: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the ‘Yamuna Dialogues’, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) organised the first stakeholder consultation workshop on Friday, which is aimed at making Delhi green and clean. The initiative has come after visits undertaken by Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to the Yamuna floodplains.

The ‘Yamuna Dialogues’ has been conceived by the DDA as a platform to bring together national and international experts and institutions to share global and Indian best practices in river restoration and riverfront development.

Following Sandhu’s visits, review meetings were held with senior DDA officials, during which he issued directions to them for tackling pollution in the river through a multi-dimensional approach. He emphasised that residents, along with experts and other stakeholders, must be made partners in the river’s rejuvenation, so that the restoration of the Yamuna, especially its floodplains, evolved into a shared civic mission.

Sandhu said that the floodplains of the river were openly accessible to the people and the floodplains’ restoration had to take into account the usage that they were being subjected to.

The ‘Yamuna Dialogues’ will culminate in two major dialogue sessions, proposed to be held in September 2026 and January 2027, where the Delhi Yamuna Compact—a comprehensive roadmap outlining agreed priorities, implementation strategies and timelines for the restoration of the Yamuna corridor—will be finalised.