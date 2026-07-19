16-year-old dead, 11 hurt after falling into septic tank in Rajasthan's Deeg

JAIPUR: A 16-year-old girl died and 11 others were injured after they fell into a septic tank on the campus of a madrasa in Rajasthan’s Deeg district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday at a madrasa under the Gopalgarh police station limits. According to the police, 12 girl students, aged between 15 and 18 years, were allegedly asked to clean a septic tank situated behind the girls’ hostel.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the girls were lowered into the tank without any safety equipment or protective measures. They reportedly lost consciousness after being exposed to poisonous gases inside and fell into the tank.

Later, they were pulled out and rushed to the Sikri Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared a 16-year-old girl, a resident of Haryana, dead on arrival. The remaining 11 girls, along with a man who was also affected, were referred to a hospital in Alwar for treatment.

Deeg SP, Kamble Gopinath Sharan, said all the injured were discharged from the hospital on Saturday evening after their condition improved.

Police said the victim’s body was handed over to her family after the post-mortem.