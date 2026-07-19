Agency for dams' security to draw on defence forces

NEW DELHI: The Centre has formed a committee to draft new regulations under the Dam Safety Act, 2021, to enhance surveillance and security of dams. The move is a response to the growing external and internal threats to dams and reservoirs, particularly following the India-Pakistan conflict and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), officials said.

In the absence of any regulation and standard operating procedures, the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Home Secretary, and the IB Director review the safety of dams with states and the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). In an internal communication, the government highlighted recent incidents, including attacks on dams during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the discovery of a bomb beneath the Big Creek Dam reservoir in the US in May 2026. In October 2025, Russia’s Grafovka dam and Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam were attacked in June 2023 amid the war.