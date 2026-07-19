Bastar cuts red tape to empower bereaved heirs with land rights

CHHATTISGARH: For thousands of families across Jagdalpur in Bastar, the loss of a household head brings not only emotional grief but also a legal crisis. For years, the names of deceased breadwinners remained on official land records, trapped in cumbersome paperwork. Without legal title, grieving families were cut off from bank loans, government welfare benefits, and educational schemes for their children.

To end this hardship, the Bastar district administration launched a proactive campaign to systematically update inheritance-based land records (mutation). Instead of forcing vulnerable families to navigate government offices, the administration took the process to their doorsteps.

“The idea emerged from a simple observation that while a death is promptly recorded in the Birth and Death Register, the corresponding land records often remain unchanged for years. As a result, families, particularly in rural and tribal areas, continue to face difficulties in establishing ownership, accessing government benefits, obtaining crop loans, and exercising their legal rights over inherited land,” said Akash Chhikara, Bastar Collector, who closely monitored the campaign.

“We decided that citizens should not have to navigate complex procedures during a period of grief. Instead of waiting for applications, the administration proactively identified deceased landowners by integrating death registration data with revenue records,” Chhikara said.