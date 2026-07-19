Bihar man employed with two states, suspended for drawing salaries for 10 years

PATNA: In a bizarre case, a man worked simultaneously at two places of two states and withdrew salaries from two separate departments for more than a decade. After an inquiry, the man, Krishna Prasad Verma, has been suspended.

The matter came to light when former MP Sushil Kumar Singh complained to Aurangabad district magistrate Abhilasha Kumari Sharma that Verma, currently posted as a clerk at the district civil surgeon’s office, was also an employee of BCCL, Jharkhand.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the DM constituted a three-member inquiry committee. The Bihar health department records show that Verma was appointed as a clerk and posted in Aurangabad on July 6, 2005. When the probe team visited the BCCL office in Jharia East, it found that Verma was employed from November 24, 2008 to March 12, 2017 and withdrew salary. The service book and other details available with the BCCL office confirmed it.

“Verma has been suspended for working at two places and getting salaries from two departments at the same time in violation of Bihar Public Servant Conduct Rule, 1976 (sub-rule 16),” the Aurangabad DM said, adding that departmental proceedings may take place.

Verma will remain attached to the primary health centre at Goh during his suspension and will be entitled to get sustenance allowance. A civil surgeon will conduct departmental proceedings against Verma and a deputy collector has been assigned to oversee the probe.

Sources said notices were served on Verma twice and asked to submit proof in his defence before the inquiry. “He failed to submit evidence in his favour,” said a member of the probe team. An FIR is likely to be lodged. “The offence may lead to termination of his service,” said Rajiv Ranjan Pandey, a high court lawyer.