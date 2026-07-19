Delhi restaurants to keep open till 4 am for FIFA final

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s restaurants and cafes will stay open until 4 am this weekend as the national capital prepares for a night of football fever, with the Delhi government announcing extended operating hours for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The move is expected to allow thousands of fans to gather at eateries and public screening venues to watch the title clash between defending champions Argentina and Spain, which kicks off at 12:30 am IST on July 20 in New York.

CM Rekha Gupta announced the decision on X on Saturday, saying the extension has been made possible under the city’s 24x7 business-friendly operating framework introduced as part of the government’s ease of doing business reforms.

“Every football fan has watched Lionel Messi make history. Now, history has one more story to tell. A legend. A teenage prodigy. One trophy. One night that generations will remember. Delhi is ready for that night,” Gupta said in a post on X.

The announcement was welcomed by football enthusiasts and the hospitality industry alike. Amit Bagga, co-chapter head of National Restaurant Association of India in Delhi, said, “We thank our CM for allowing restaurants to open till 4 am for the FIFA World Cup, which is a great initiative towards ease of doing business already in place.”