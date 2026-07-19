Guwahati Diary | Work begins on Rs 500 crore Kamakhya corridor plan

Work for the Kamakhya corridor project has begun, with relocation of shops and dismantling of other structures falling within the area. The project, inspired by the success of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, will enhance accessibility to the temple and boost religious tourism. “With blessings of Maa Kamakhya, work has begun on the Rs 500 crore project,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Sanctioned under the PM development initiative for the north-eastern region scheme, the project is expected to provide world-class amenities to pilgrims. Perched atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, the Kamakhya temple is one of the most revered Shakti Peethas.

London fest celebrates region’s cultural diversity

The Northeast’s cultural diversity was celebrated at the United Colours of Northeast India Festival in London. Organised by “North East Indians in the UK” recently, the volunteer-led festival brought together communities representing all eight states of the Northeast in what organisers described as a landmark celebration of unity, heritage and identity. The festival featured regional cuisine, folk songs, live musical performances, traditional handloom and handicraft displays, cultural exhibitions and activities that introduced richness of the region to a wider international audience while strengthening bonds within the diaspora.