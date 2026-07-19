Jharkhand woman missed India jersey, but built hockey stars

JHARKHAND: Karuna Purty never realised her dream of wearing the India jersey. Yet, the woman from Jate, a remote village under Murhu block in Jharkhand’s Khunti, has shaped the careers of more than 50 national and international hockey players, turning personal disappointment into a lasting contribution to Indian hockey.

Born into a poor tribal family, Karuna’s tryst with hockey began long before she knew it could become a profession. As a child, she watched village boys battle for control of the small white ball and longed to join them. But girls were not allowed to play. Undeterred, she and her friends fashioned hockey sticks from twisted tree branches and played barefoot on a small ground near the village well, some distance from their home. Fetching water became the perfect excuse.

Karuna recalled, “After returning home in the evening, I got scolded by my parents, especially my grandmother, who did not like me because I was the third consecutive girl child in the family.” There was no grand ambition then. “I played hockey just for fun, without having any future prospects or planning in mind,” she said.

The turning point came from within her own village, which had already produced some of the country’s finest women hockey players. Savitri Purti, the first international woman hockey player from undivided Bihar, her sister Biswasi Purty and several other accomplished players all hailed from Jate.

“I was captivated by their aura, their athletic physique and the immense respect they enjoyed in the village. That admiration eventually drew me towards hockey,” Karuna said. “They used to make hockey sticks on their own and play hockey in the village itself.”