Odisha ranks 5th as investment hub in India: NITI Aayog

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has emerged as one of India’s most competitive investment destination, securing fifth position overall and fourth among large states in the latest NITI Aayog Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) report.

With an overall score of 52.4 points, Odisha ranked behind Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa. While Odisha performed strongly on resource availability and fiscal management, the report, however, flagged institutional environment and regulatory ease as key areas requiring improvement.

The state’s strongest performance came in the resources pillar, signifying its dominance in the mining sector. The state accounted for nearly 50 per cent of India’s metallic mineral production and 23 per cent of the country’s coal output in 2023-24.

The report also highlighted Odisha’s prudent fiscal management. Total outstanding liabilities stood at just 16 per cent of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), while interest payments were only 1.38 per cent of GSDP in 2023-24, the lowest among all states, placing it third in the financial health pillar.

However, infrastructure gaps continue to constrain industrial growth. Warehousing capacity remains at only 98,000 metric tonnes, significantly below the all-state average of 4.7 lakh metric tonnes. The report also pointed to inadequate container freight station and inland container depot capacity.