The seed keepers of Chizami: Preserving Nagaland's indigenous heritage

NAGALAND: When everything becomes seedless, it will be the death of agriculture. Nagas are well known for their agricultural wisdom and their love for everything “local”. It is no surprise, then, that a community-based initiative in Nagaland’s Phek district, bordering Myanmar, is centred on a seed bank—one remarkable for both its scale and purpose.

The Chizami Community Seed Bank is a repository of more than 200 indigenous seed varieties, including rice, maize, ricebean, foxtail millet, millets, perilla, pulses and vegetables. Many of these are prized for their unique taste and flavour.

Traditionally, seeds were preserved and exchanged informally among households, ensuring the continuity of diverse crops and the knowledge systems associated with them. However, the increasing spread of hybrid and market-based seeds, coupled with climate change, biodiversity loss and changing agricultural practices, prompted the community to systematically conserve its indigenous genetic resources, strengthen food, nutritional and ecological security, and promote sustainable, climate-resilient farming systems.

This led to the establishment of the Chizami Community Seed Bank in 2018 by the Chizami Women Society. The seed bank is deeply rooted in women-led collective action, reflecting Chizami’s broader development model in which women play a central role in livelihoods.

A committee, comprising mostly women, manages the seed bank, which serves as a community institution supporting farmers through seed sharing, multiplication and awareness-building activities. It operates on a traditional lending model under which farmers borrow indigenous seeds and return them after harvest in greater quantity. For instance, a farmer borrowing 100 grams of seed must repay 200 grams, ensuring sustainability and continuous seed multiplication.