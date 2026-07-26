Jaipur Diary | ‘Hired ponies’ remark may return to haunt BJP

Recent remarks by Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore regarding the protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi have created a buzz in Rajasthan. He had described students and youth protesting at the call of the CJP as “hired ponies” and “stone pelters”. This had provoked the political opposition, and RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal had demanded a public apology. Despite Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down, political observers believe his offensive remarks could damage BJP prospects in the upcoming municipal and panchayat elections, where young voters are expected to play a decisive role.

Bhajan govt’s election game plan out in open?

The Bhajan Lal Sharma government’s election roadmap has triggered fresh political buzz. While presenting its plan before the Rajasthan High Court, the government proposed holding municipal elections before Panchayat polls, reversing the state’s usual sequence. The opposition alleges the government delayed elections despite the OBC reservation report being ready and acted only after court intervention. Political circles see a larger strategy behind the move. Since the BJP is traditionally stronger in urban areas, a better performance in civic polls could create momentum before the rural elections.