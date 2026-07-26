No money for higher studies, woman and her two children end life in Karnataka's Kolar

KOLAR: A woman who had taken an education loan for her children’s higher studies finally conceded defeat under severe financial strain. Her son wanted to continue his higher studies in a private institution in Chikballapur in Karnataka, and she was not in the position to clear the debts incurred to the tune of fifteen lakhs.
Police said Prameela, along with her 22-year-old daughter, a commerce graduate, and her 19-year-old son, died by suicide by allegedly jumping into an agricultural tank at Chatrakodi Halli in Kolar district. The incident was reported under the Kolar Rural police station limits.
Speaking to this newspaper, Kolar Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanika Sikriwal said the deceased were identified as Prameela B.V. (37), her daughter Swapna (22), who has completed her commerce degree recently, and son Ramcharan (19), who has completed his 2nd PUC and was waiting for admission for further studies.
Kanika said the preliminary investigation revealed that her husband Suresh N., an auto driver, availed a loan to the tune of ten lakhs; she has availed a loan to the tune of five lakhs, totalling fifteen lakhs, from SHGs and also from private financiers and could not come out from the debt.
She has asked her daughter to complete her undergraduate degree before pursuing postgraduate studies. Meanwhile, her son, Ramcharan, has cleared the entrance examination for a private college in Chikkaballapur and has been shortlisted for admission.
Prameela, who had been seeking financial assistance for her son's admission, was unable to secure the required help. Police said she died by suicide after allegedly jumping into an agricultural tank with her son and daughter.
Kanika Sikriwal said the decision could not be digested; there are several counselling centres in the state as well as at the national level, and even they could have approached the district administration or her office for remedies. The bodies were kept for postmortem examination following which they were handed over to the relatives.
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