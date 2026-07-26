‘Pillion not responsible for rider’s negligence’: Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that a pillion rider cannot be held responsible for the negligence of the rider of the vehicle on which they were travelling. The court observed that contributory negligence can be attributed only when both parties are shown to have been at fault, and such a finding must be supported by cogent and convincing evidence.

Justice Anil K Narendran passed the order on a petition filed by Santhosh, a resident of Thrissur, seeking compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the injuries sustained in a motor accident in 2004. At the time of the accident, the petitioner was travelling as a pillion rider on a two-wheeler.

Considering the plea, the court held that the claimant, a pillion rider, cannot be burdened with the rider’s contributory negligence. It therefore set aside the decision of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT), Ernakulam, to reduce the claimant’s compensation by 50% on account of the rider’s negligence. The MACT had assessed the total compensation under various heads at Rs 57,922.

However, after deducting 50% towards contributory negligence, it awarded the claimant only Rs 28,961, along with interest. The petitioner contended that the compensation awarded by the Tribunal was not “just and reasonable” and required enhancement. He argued that the Tribunal’s finding on contributory negligence and the consequential deduction of 50% of the compensation were legally unsustainable.