Rare 8-foot-long stone of Ganga and Rashtrakuta dynasties found in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A rare hero stone with an inscription dating back to the 850 AD era of the Ganga and Rashtrakuta dynasties was discovered at Bhyrasandra near Nelamangala in Bengaluru rural district recently.

The ‘hulibete veeragallu’ (tiger-hunting hero stone), which is about 8 feet long and 2.5 feet wide, was unearthed when farmer Rangaswamaiah used an excavator to remove eucalyptus trees from his land.

Recognising its significance, he informed Vijayakumar Hosapalya, a local journalist and history enthusiast.

With the help of the farmer’s son Ashok, Hosapalya shared the information about the discovery with historians Balasubrahmanya G Rao and Dr Vedavathi S, who confirmed it to be a heroic stone.The experts K Dhanpal, Narendra M and Shanthakumar, who examined it, affirmed it.