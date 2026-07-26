Turning bamboo & waste into opportunity

SIKKIM : Chimi Ongmu Bhutia pursued fashion designing by choice, but creating a world from the natural wealth of her home state, Sikkim, had always been her larger vision. Barely ten years after leaving a job in the fashion industry, she has, through entrepreneurship rooted in conservation, demonstrated that environmental stewardship and economic growth can go hand in hand.

Today, she runs three enterprises specialising in handmade products. Born in Gangtok, Chimi is a National Institute of Fashion Technology graduate. During her four-year (2012–15) stint with the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, where she was part of a team working on a technical design development programme, she witnessed firsthand how richly endowed Sikkim is with natural resources.

Earlier, she worked in the fashion industry in Kolkata, but her heart remained in Sikkim. She had long wanted to travel across the state, explore its culture, and transform its traditional knowledge into meaningful creations. While in a government programme, she met thousands of artisans across Sikkim.

Their craftsmanship inspired her to venture into entrepreneurship in 2016, working with naturally available raw materials. In 2020, she founded Lagstal Design Studio and later established Lagstal Living and Argelee Sustainable Innovation Pvt. Ltd. She is also the co-founder of CAS Collective LLP.

At Lagstal Design Studio and Lagstal Living, Chimi and her team create sustainable lifestyle products, interior design solutions, and handcrafted items using bamboo, natural fibres, recycled wood, handmade paper, and other eco-friendly materials.