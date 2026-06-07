A leader rises in the House from home floors

WEST BENGAL : Four years ago, Kalita Majhi spent her days cleaning utensils and sweeping floors in seven households in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district. Today, the woman who still earns Rs 2,500 a month as a domestic help has taken oath as a minister in Bengal’s first BJP government. The journey from a thatched house in Guskara to the state cabinet is one that even Kalita never imagined.

When the BJP fielded her from the Ausgram Assembly constituency in the 2021 elections, she was living in a mud-and-thatch dwelling with her husband, mother-in-law and only son. She dreamt of building a pucca house where the family could shift for a better life. But the dream remained unrealised. Her earnings as a domestic help were barely enough to sustain the family, let alone build a permanent home.

Today, Kalita’s life has changed dramatically. She won the Ausgram seat by more than 12,000 votes against her nearest Trinamool Congress rival in the recent Assembly elections and was sworn in as a Minister of State in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s cabinet. Her portfolio is expected to be announced shortly.

Kalita was among the 35 BJP MLAs administered the oath of office by Governor R N Ravi as ministers in the state’s first BJP government, taking the cabinet’s strength to 41.

Majhi said she was overwhelmed by the responsibility that now rests on her shoulders.

“I am overjoyed that Modiji has brought me to this position. I could never have imagined that I would become an MLA, let alone a minister. I have been working for the Bharatiya Janata Party since 2014.