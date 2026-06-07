After 65 years, NCERT library to get Rs 205 crore facelift

NEW DELHI: After the passage of 65 years since its inception, the NCERT headquarters on Aurobindo Marg in New Delhi is set to get a revamped, modern library and documentation centre. Construction of the Rs 205-crore structure, which will comprise eight floors, will begin in December this year.

“All the proposals in this connection are through. The Ministry of Education has given its approval for the library to be built at a cost of rS 205 crore. We will be floating tenders to start the construction of the building shortly. The work needs to begin by December 2026,” a senior official said, expressing optimism that the library would be ready by December 2028.

The present library, which runs on two floors, is located in the heart of the campus in the G B Pant Block. The new library will come up in the north of the campus, the official said. “After it is launched, the older one will be used for other official purposes,” he added.

The basement of the new building will be fully earmarked for parking. Digitalisation will be given thrust. “We will have an entire floor dedicated to our e-library. NCERT plans to go in for digitisation of the content on a massive scale for its Digital Infrastructure Repository. We are awaiting a high-quality scanner which will help us in scanning all details minutely,” the official said.