No more differential pricing as sizes of edible oil packs standardised

NEW DELHI: Marking an end to confusion over edible oil prices due to differential sizing, the Centre has amended the standard operating procedure (SOP) and reintroduced standardised pack sizes. The move aims to enable consumers to take informed purchasing decisions. The edible oil industry association has welcomed this decision.

Earlier, different brands used varying pack sizes and quantities, such as 850 ml, 900 ml, or 800 grams, sold at different prices. Now, the new rules specify that the quantity must be displayed in litres or millilitres (for volume), and the packaging must clearly indicate the equivalent weight.

As of the amendment in December 2023, the SOP has standardised the pack sizes of edible oils and fats under the Legal Metrology framework. The permitted standard pack sizes are 200 ml/g, 500 ml/g, 1 litre/kg, 2 litres/kg, 3 litres/kg, 4 litres/kg, 5 litres/kg, 15 litres/kg, and 20 litres/kg. The government has provided a three-month transition period for manufacturers, packers, and importers to adapt to these changes.

The decision comes after extensive consultations with major industry associations that represent nearly 90% of the country’s edible oil sector. The initiative aims to tackle the growing proliferation of varying pack sizes in the market.

The Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA) stated that this policy change marks a significant step towards eliminating fractional, non-standard retail packaging and establishing a new era of market. “This move will restore structural sanity to retail shelves and level the playing field,” said Sudhakar Desai, President of IVPA.

Notably, packages below 200 ml or 200 grams will remain outside the scope of the new norms. Minor edible oils have also been exempted.