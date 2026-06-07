Raipur Diary | BJP govt to upgrade, overhaul 108 schools

The BJP government is embarking on structural reform in the public education sector. A total of 108 government schools have been identified for a comprehensive infrastructure and academic overhaul, bringing them on a par with high-end private institutions. The identified schools will receive modernised setups, and persistent teacher shortages will be systematically addressed. The Directorate of Public Instruction has sought from district education officers the complete administrative setup and exact teacher headcounts for designated schools. The state aims to bridge the gap between public and private education.

No new IPS officers for the state for now

In the recent allocation of IPS cadres based on the Civil Services Examination, Chhattisgarh has not been allocated a single new IPS officer. According to police headquarters officials, there is a complete lack of vacancies. No active IPS officer is scheduled to retire in the state over the next year. The state currently has a sanctioned strength of 153 IPS posts, which includes 31 posts designated for central deputation. Since the posts were occupied and no new vacancies emerged, the state government did not send a requirement list to the Centre. Hence, the Ministry of Home Affairs left Chhattisgarh out of the current distribution of 147 IPS posts.