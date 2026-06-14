A new lease of life for Mahua

An initiative by the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) management is transforming the livelihoods of forest-dependent communities while strengthening conservation efforts in the reserve’s core areas. By introducing a scientific mahua flower collection system, PTR has significantly improved the quality of the produce, doubled villagers’ earnings and reduced the incidence of forest fires.

The initiative was launched in recognition of mahua’s deep cultural, nutritional and economic significance among tribal communities. Despite being a traditional staple food rich in dietary fibre and nutrients, mahua consumption has gradually declined over the years, while collectors have continued to receive poor returns for their produce in the market.

Mahua flowers, which begin falling from trees across Jharkhand from March onwards, remain an important source of income for thousands of forest-dependent families. Traditionally, villagers collected the flowers from the ground, where they were often contaminated by soil, dust and animal waste, affecting both quality and market value and making it difficult to produce hygienic, food-grade mahua products.

To address the problem, PTR introduced special agro-nets beneath mahua trees. As the flowers fall naturally during the flowering season, they are collected directly onto the nets, ensuring cleaner, higher-quality produce. The intervention has also helped tackle one of the reserve’s most persistent conservation challenges—forest fires.

“Earlier, villagers would burn dry leaves beneath mahua trees to facilitate easier collection of flowers, a practice that frequently triggered forest fires. Over 90% of forest fire incidents in the reserve originated from areas around mahua trees,” said PTR Deputy Director Prajesh Kant Jena.

“With the introduction of collection nets, there is no longer any need to burn leaves, reducing the risk of forest fires while also saving time and labour,” he added.