CM Mohan Charan Majhi says will correct spellings of 64 places in 26 districts of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The state has decided to correct distorted spellings of 64 places in 26 districts originating from colonial period as part of its initiative to preserve and promote the linguistic heritage, cultural identity and historical authenticity of Odisha.

The state cabinet presided over by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a proposal to this effect on Friday to mark the completion of two year in office of the BJP government in the state.

Chief secretary Anu Garg said that spelling of many places continue to be distorted in English like Aul for Aali and Balasore for Baleshwar. Garg said the decision was taken as the CM observed that these distortions are inconsistent with Odia phonetics and adversely affect Odia cultural identity.

In compliance with the directions of the CM, all district collectors were asked to submit detailed reports identifying such places where the officially used English spellings are distorted forms of their authentic Odia names. She said reports were received from the collectors, public representatives and citizens across the state.

The state will intimate the MHA, through a gazette notification, requesting central agencies to update official records.