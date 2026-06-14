CM Naidu to woo investors in Singapore

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Singapore from June 15 to 16 to attract investments and explore collaborations for the development of Amaravati and other key infrastructure projects.

As per schedule, Naidu will depart from Bengaluru at 11:35 am on June 14. On June 15, he will meet Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, at 10:30 am Singapore Time. He will subsequently participate in a roundtable conference with startup venture capitalists, and attend a luncheon meeting with Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat.

The Chief Minister will also hold discussions with Singapore Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling. Later, he will meet Karan Bajwa, President, Google Cloud Asia-Pacific; Lim Siang Guan, Advisor to the Executive Committee of GIC; Robert Yap, Executive Chairman of YCH Group; and Prof Tan Eng Chye, President of the National University of Singapore.

During the visit, Naidu is scheduled to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discuss areas of cooperation. He will also meet Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and interact with members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh delegation. Meetings are also scheduled with Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng.