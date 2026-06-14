CM Naidu to woo investors in Singapore

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Singapore from June 15 to 16 to attract investments and explore collaborations for the development of Amaravati and other key infrastructure projects.
As per schedule, Naidu will depart from Bengaluru at 11:35 am on June 14. On June 15, he will meet Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, at 10:30 am Singapore Time. He will subsequently participate in a roundtable conference with startup venture capitalists, and attend a luncheon meeting with Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat.
The Chief Minister will also hold discussions with Singapore Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling. Later, he will meet Karan Bajwa, President, Google Cloud Asia-Pacific; Lim Siang Guan, Advisor to the Executive Committee of GIC; Robert Yap, Executive Chairman of YCH Group; and Prof Tan Eng Chye, President of the National University of Singapore.
During the visit, Naidu is scheduled to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discuss areas of cooperation. He will also meet Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and interact with members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh delegation. Meetings are also scheduled with Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng.
On June 16, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the CBN@361 programme organised by the Kakatiya Cultural Association. He will participate in the APAC Semiconductor Roundtable and attend the Surbana Jurong-Amaravati Planning Meeting. Later, he will hold discussions with a team led by Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. The Chief Minister will also address the Leadership Plenary at the World Cities Summit and subsequently visit the World Cities Summit
Exhibition, where he will go round Singapore Pavilion, Innovators Alley, and Google Technologies exhibits.
He is scheduled to participate in a meeting with Seatrium and later attend the CII Partnership Summit 2026 Business Roadshow, which forms a key component of Andhra Pradesh’s investment outreach efforts.
Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) S Suresh Kumar, Industries Secretary N Yuvaraj, AP Economic Development Board CEO M Shan Mohan and a team of CRDA officials will accompany the Chief Minister during the two-day tour.
The visit is aimed at strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s engagement with Singapore, attracting global investments, and accelerating the development of Amaravati and other strategic projects in the State. The Chief Minister is scheduled to return to India at 10 pm on June 16.