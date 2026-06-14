Delhi schools face Sanskrit teacher crunch as CBSE weighs making language mandatory from Class VI

NEW DELHI: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) deliberates on making Sanskrit mandatory from Class VI, Delhi government schools are struggling with a severe shortage of teachers.

Data accessed by this newspaper shows that nearly eight lakh studentas studying in Classes VI to X are currently served by just 2,583 regular Sanskrit teachers, translating to roughly one teacher for every 310 students. The sanctioned strength of Sanskrit teachers is 4,818, leaving a vacancy of nearly 46%.

The shortage is particularly acute at the level of postgraduate teachers. Against 695 sanctioned posts for postgraduate teachers (PGT) in Sanskrit, only 374 are filled, while 321 remain vacant. At the trained graduate teacher (TGT) level, 2,209 regular teachers and 1,879 guest teachers are in place against 4,123 sanctioned posts, with 35 positions still lying vacant.

A Sanskrit teacher from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Surajmal Vihar, said the problem has persisted for years despite repeated talks about promoting the language. “The government should understand the importance of Sanskrit. If it is making the language mandatory, it must also ensure adequate staffing. To implement any such plan, schools will require a large number of additional Sanskrit teachers,” the teacher said.

Senior Sanskrit teachers in short supply, junior staff handling Classes XI, XII

Teachers add that despite the shortage, schools routinely assign them to duties unrelated to their subject. “Schools consider Sanskrit teachers as extras. They ask Sanskrit teachers to take primary classes or random substitute periods. I am currently taking six classes and, on many days, I am asked to teach Hindi as a substitute,” said a TGT Sanskrit teacher posted at a government school in Kalyanvas.