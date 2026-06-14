No more taking chances for neat NEET

NEW DELHI: After facing flak over the NEET-UG question paper leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) seems to be in mood to take any chances to ensure that the re-exam on June 21 is conducted neatly. Sources say that its officials are holding one-to-one meetings with the chief secretary and DGP of every state and Union territory.

A key point of these discussions is to ensure that security apparatus for the World Yoga Day, which also falls on June 21, and the NEET-UG re-exam are kept separate. “There is utmost caution being taken to ensure that a huge chunk of the security should not be deployed for the Yoga Day celebrations, as VIPs/VVIPs take part in this event in each state. Hence, we are insisting on separate security units,” a source said.

The officials are also insisting on earmarking designated routes for question papers to reach securely at centres in 551 cities on time. “There should be no clash with the VIP movement in states,” he said.

Care is also being taken to ensure that re-test is held safely for nearly 5,000 candidates at 14 centres abroad, most of which are in West Asia.

On Saturday, officials interacted with the Haryana chief minister, chief secretary and district magistrates. Meetings have already concluded with the chief secretaries of Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, J&K, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha and Telangana. Meetings with Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be held next week.