Open schooling wins favour among kids pursuing sports in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The massive impact of teen-age cricket sensations – 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and now-20-year-old Niki Prasad, former U-19 women’s T-20 cricket team captain – on young cricketing minds is having a telling effect on the education trends in the country.

An increasing number of school and junior college students are quitting conventional education and joining open schooling – especially through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) – to devote more hours daily to practice and sharpen their sports skills.

R Swaminathan, the Regional Director of NIOS has confirmed this trend while pointing at a whopping 120% rise in the number of admissions. “Last year, it was 4,600, this year, it crossed 10,000 so far,” he said. What is said to have triggered this shift in education trend is Sooryvanshi’s recent statements that he practises for about 10 hours daily between 7 am and 5 pm, facing up to 600 balls to hone in his batting skills.

Interactions with several cricket coaches at academies and parents of aspiring young cricketers revealed that this shift to open schooling is fully supported by parents who are themselves impressed by Sooryavanshi’s routine, which would not have been possible had he been studying in a conventional school.

Tripta (name changed) is a 15-year-old Class 10 student who opted for NIOS, and aims to play for India in the U-19 like Niki Prasad. Her father, who also requested anonymity said, “It was a difficult decision. To be honest, it was like a toss. But looking at her game and encouragement from her coach, we decided to opt for open schooling. Now looking at how Sooryavanshi and Niki are playing, I think we took the right decision.”