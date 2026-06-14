Ranchi Diary: Jharkhand plans first exclusive women’s prison by converting Sakchi Jail in Jamshedpur

State set to get first prison only for women

Jharkhand is set to get its first exclusive women’s prison, with plans underway to transform Sakchi Jail in Jamshedpur into a dedicated correctional facility for female inmates. A proposal has been submitted to the state government by Jail (IG) Sudarshan Prasad and is awaiting approval. Once sanctioned, the prison will serve as a centralised facility for convicted women inmates from across the state, offering specialised infrastructure and services designed to meet their specific needs. The proposed facility will be modelled on women’s prisons operating in other parts of the country, where functions are managed by women staff.

Palak creates history with India U-19 call-up

In a landmark achievement for Jharkhand cricket, Kumari Palak has been named in the India Women’s Under-19 squads for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka. With this, she becomes the first woman cricketer from the Ranchi District Cricket Association (RDCA) to earn a place in a national team. BCCI has announced the squads for the IDFC First Bank Sri Lanka Women’s Under-19 tour of India, which will comprise three T20 Internationals and three One-Day matches. Palak has been included in both the T20 and ODI squads, marking a milestone in her cricketing journey and bringing pride to Jharkhand and Ranchi cricket.