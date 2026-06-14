Roshni Gupta rewrites life in Sukma’s story of resilience

In remote Sukma, south Chhattisgarh, till recently associated with geopolitical strife rather than with stories of modern triumph, a silent shift was brewing. It does not carry weapons; instead, it is armed with textbooks, screen-reading software, and an unbreakable human spirit.

At the centre of this is 22-year-old Roshni Gupta, a girl born into absolute physical darkness. She is rewriting the script of what is possible for disabled women in rural India. Born to Upendra Gupta, a street vendor who struggles daily to make ends meet, Roshni’s life began at the absolute intersection of poverty and disability.

Born totally blind in south Bastar’s Sukma district—where her 20-year-old sister also faces partial blindness—Roshni’s future seemed predetermined by geography and circumstances. Her parents sought medical miracles as far as Hyderabad, but the diagnosis was permanent. “In a deeply traditional society, my birth was not celebrated. Instead, it was mourned,” she elucidated.

For Roshni, the loss of sight was only half the battle. The harsher sting came from the social environment around her. Growing up, she was subjected to cruel, soul-crushing taunts from a society that viewed her as a double liability: first for being a girl, and second for being blind. “People would openly mock my existence,” she recalls bitterly. “They would say to my face, ‘She is a burden, she is a girl, why was she even born? Why didn’t she just die?’” Instead of breaking her, these venomous barbs acted as fuel. Roshni refused to let others’ ignorance dictate her worth. She found her solace, her shield, and her weapon in education.