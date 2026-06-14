Row over Rabri Devi’s diamond bracelet gift to folk singer

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s 79th birthday celebration has triggered a controversy after ex-CM Rabri Devi gifted a diamond-studded golden bracelet to a Bhojpuri folk singer as JD(U) on Saturday wrote to Bihar police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU), demanding a probe.

In his letter, JD(U) principal spokesperson Neeraj Kumar sought to know the price of the bracelet and how it was paid for. “On Lalu Prasad’s birthday, Bhojpuri singer Chhotu Chhalia was given a bracelet by Rabri Devi. Chhalia stated that it was a diamond bracelet. Where did this diamond bracelet come from? What is its source? Where is its receipt? What is its market value?” Kumar asked. He said the EOU should investigate the matter based on Income Tax Act 1961, Benami Transactions Act 1988, Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002, and available evidence. Copies of the letter has been given to principal chief election commissioner (Bihar Jharkhand), ED Director (Patna) and Lokyukta.

RJD MLC Sunil Singh said Rabri never wears diamond jewellery. When Chhaliya began singing a folk song dedicated to Tejashwi’s son, Rabri, in her enthusiasm, gifted her bangles to the singer as a reward.