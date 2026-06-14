The man who planted a whole legacy

On weekdays, Obing Siboh navigates the rugged terrain of Arunachal Pradesh’s remote Upper Siang district, driving a government vehicle to ferry healthcare workers on field assignments. Off duty, he is on a different mission: saving the Himalayan cherry and preserving the cultural heritage of his Adi community.

Born in Gobuk village, the 37-year-old has emerged as a grassroots conservationist, leading efforts to revive the region’s indigenous cherry trees while promoting wildlife conservation and traditional Adi games, songs and customs.

Arunachal Pradesh’s high-altitude regions offer ideal conditions for the Himalayan cherry, known locally as dikong appun. The species is found in areas such as Tuting, Gelling and parts of Upper Siang inhabited by the Memba community.

Siboh’s fascination with the tree began in childhood when he heard stories about a remote grove located nearly 15 kilometres from his village. The curiosity stayed with him for years until 2022, when he and his father undertook a demanding trek to find it. “I was mesmerised,” Siboh recalls. “There were around 50 to 60 trees, which I estimated were 60 to 70 years old. I marked some of the flowering trees and returned a month later to collect seeds.”

Convinced that the ageing trees needed protection, he began raising saplings in a nursery at his home, funding the initiative himself. As the plantations expanded, the Gobuk Welfare Society stepped in to help finance fencing to protect young saplings from grazing cattle.

The effort soon gained momentum. Plantation drives were organised across the village, including along the highway that passes through Gobuk, inspiring more residents to participate.