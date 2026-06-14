UAPA case filed against Christian missionary outfit in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered by the Kothanur police against six individuals and a US-based Christian missionary organisation, following a complaint filed by 45-year-old Sunil Kumar Sinhmar, Assistant Director, Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

The FIR has been registered against Jonathan S Rajan, Micah Mark, Ajit Varghese Mathai, Varghese Chacko, Bablu Kurmi, Supreme Joy and the US-based The Timothy Initiative (TTI). The case could be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation, sources said.

“Search and seizure operations were conducted at various locations connected to these individuals and entities. Based on financial transactions, documents and statements recorded during the investigation, it was found that the above individuals and others were associated with TTI. They allegedly used foreign-issued debit cards provided by a bank in the USA to withdraw and utilise foreign funds through ATMs across India,” the FIR stated.

Between November 2025 and April 2026, foreign funds of approximately Rs 92.55 crore were allegedly utilised in violation of statutory provisions. Between January 2024 and March 2026, nearly Rs 44 crore was withdrawn using foreign debit cards in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Assam and other states. On April 18, 2026, Micah Mark was intercepted by ED at Kempegowda International Airport. He was searched and 24 foreign debit cards issued by the bank in the USA were found on him. The ED stated that the probe revealed he had gone on several foreign trips and brought back these debit cards into India. He is believed to be the key financial operations coordinator of TTI in India, ED said.

Several cards had the name of Santosh Kumar. Regional identifiers were allegedly used to conceal the true identities of cardholders and avoid scrutiny by law enforcement and KYC verification systems.