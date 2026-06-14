Uddhav meets MPs amid talk of Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’

MUMBAI: Amid reports of a TMC split, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday convened his party’s parliamentary board meeting, which was attended by senior party leaders besides Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members.

There are reports that Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde has undertaken ‘Operation Tiger’ to poach the two or three MPs of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). The operation has been carried out to increase Shiv Sena’s tally in the Lok Sabha and extend support to the BJP in the Centre so that the BJP can comfortably carry out its earlier rejected delimitation bill in both houses of Parliament.

Union minister and Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Pratap Jadhav said that Operation Tiger is in the last phase and that it will be completed soon. He said all the MPs of the Shiv Sena (UBT) are in touch with DCM Eknath Shinde, and whenever he wishes, Operation Tiger will be accomplished at the right time and on an auspicious occasion.