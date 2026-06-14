Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shines bright and beautiful

Sometimes words from legends surmise the raw potential of an up and coming player quite succinctly. And if it is from the legendary Rahul Dravid, a former player, coach, mentor all rolled into one, those words would carry weight in gold. “He is a unique player. Fifteen years after Sachin Tendulkar (retirement), we have new talent. It took 40 years (after Tendulkar’s emergence) to find someone this special.

Maybe in another 40 years, we may have another Vaibhav Sooryavanshi,” Dravid told reporters in good humour whilst talking at an event in Bengaluru a few days ago. And he too has a hand in grooming this prodigiously talented batter.

Two seasons and this is what the teenager had managed to evoke in this cricket-crazy world. It is both romantic and ethereal. And has all the ingredients of a Shakespearean play with five Acts. We have just witnessed the first two—his rise from a nondescript town to Rajasthan Royals and finally the India team. Perhaps, it has entered Act 3, the turning point of his career that would see a legitimate climax soon.

Barely 15, the teenager from Tajpur, a small village 12km from Bihar’s Samastipur, has stirred the imagination of the world. He has sneaked into not just the households in India but also into the most media outlets in the world.

Just like his other-worldly bat swing, the numbers supporting his ludicrously crazy form too seems surreal: 776 runs at 48.50 average and 237.30 strike rate in IPL 2026 for RR. What stood apart was the disdain with which Sooryavanshi took on some of the bowlers with impressive CVs to the cleaners.