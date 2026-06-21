BJP chief Nitin Nabin on 3-day Punjab visit, seeks to firm up plans for Assembly polls

CHANDIGARH: Amid the BJP’s push to expand its footprint in the political landscape of Punjab where it intends to contest all 117 seats in the 2027 state polls, party’s national president Nitin Nabin arrived in Amritsar Saturday a three-day tour of Punjab.

Nabin will be taking part in a series of religious, social and organizational programmes in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana in three days. His visit is being seen as an effort to energise the cadre and review the party’s preparedness for the assembly elections.

Nabin’s first visit to the state comes close on the heels of the appointment of Kewal Singh Dhillon, a Jat Sikh face, as the state unit president. It was for the first time that the BJP chose a Jat Sikh to head the state unit with an eye on assembly polls.

Nabin chaired a nearly two-hour meeting of the Punjab BJP core committee at a hotel in Amritsar. Nabin said the meeting involved detailed discussions on strengthening the organisation down to the booth level, upcoming programmes and the prevailing political situation in the state.

The meeting was attended by national vice president Saudan Singh, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, national secretary Narendra Singh Raina, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, national parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, and Punjab BJP president Dhillon, among others.

According to party leaders, deliberations were held on organisational strategy, poll preparedness and the roadmap for the Assembly polls. The leadership reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the party at the grassroots and working towards forming a double-engine government in Punjab.

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