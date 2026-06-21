Madhya Pradesh tops list of stolen ASI artefacts in 6 decades

NEW DELHI: At least 488 artefacts, mainly sculpture and idols, have been stolen from monuments under the custodianship of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in 19 states and three Union territories in the past six decades. Significantly, a majority of them are yet to be traced.

The states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh together account for nearly 65% of all recorded theft with 319 stolen artefacts.

According to the officials, the list—updated till 2024—comprises only reported cases. Records suggest that several theft cases happened frequently from temple complexes, forts, museums and sculpture sheds in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh between 1960s and the early 2000s. The oldest case dates to 1961, when 15 Buddha and Bodhisattva sculptures were stolen from the Nalanda Museum in Bihar. None has been recovered.

As per the list, while some recoveries have been made over the years, around 420 valuable sculptures, idols, architectural fragments and historical objects remain untraced or unrecovered. Notably, the ASI, which is the national watchdog of 3,697 monuments, does not have photographs of many of them.