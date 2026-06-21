Raipur Diary: Chhattisgarh shines with four medals as national kayaking championship concludes

State rowers shine in canoe championship

A three-day national championship, jointly organised by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, Chhattisgarh Kayaking and Canoeing Association and the Chhattisgarh Olympic Association, saw participation of more than 800 athletes from 24 states, turning Sendh Lake at Nava Raipur into a hub of competitive water sports. Chhattisgarh captured the spotlight by winning four medals. The closing ceremony was graced by state sports minister Arun Sao. The organisers ensured a conduct of the mega event. While Chhattisgarh secured individual honours on the final day, Madhya Pradesh emerged as the overall champion.

Rahul to attend camp for grooming leaders

Rahul Gandhi will attend a camp on June 21 to provide strategic guidance to the party’s grassroots leadership in Chhattisgarh. Organised as a component of the party’s intensive ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ (Organisation Creation Campaign), the workshop from June 21-30 targets newly appointed district and city Congress presidents. The objective is to cultivate a robust tier of leadership capable of managing booth-level operations, handling public relations, and propagating the party’s core ideology. Rahul’s one-day session will focus on mentoring district chiefs, addressing political strategies, and laying out a blueprint for grassroots mobilisation.