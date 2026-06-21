Uttarakhand to mandate fitness certificates for bungee jumpers over 50 after safety scares

DEHRADUN: Bungee jumping enthusiasts above 50 years of age will now have to produce a medical fitness certificate before taking the plunge in Uttarakhand. The move comes as the state’s adventure hubs of Devprayag, Tapovan and Rishikesh face scrutiny after a series of accidents raised questions about tourist safety.

The state government will roll out a strict safety regulation for adventure sports within a month. “The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has begun drafting new guidelines and a comprehensive rulebook for bungee jumping,” tourism secretary Dhiraj Garbyal said. “We have consulted all stakeholders, including top national and international experts, to bring the adventure sector under a firm legal and safety framework,” he added.

Two incidents have prompted this move. On November 12 last year, a 24-year-old man from Gurugram was critically injured at Thrill Factory Adventure Park in Shivpuri, Rishikesh, after the bungee cord snapped during a jump. On June 15, a jumper complained of severe abdominal pain and breathlessness shortly after landing. He died on the way to hospital. His family declined a post-mortem, making cause of death difficult to confirm.

The draft regulation introduces the strictest health checks yet. People with high blood pressure or heart disease will be barred completely. For participants over 50, a medical certificate will be compulsory. “No certificate, no jump. This is non-negotiable,” Garbyal said.

Guidelines for operators

Under the new regulations, operators will face tougher checks on equipments. Companies will be asked to use only global grade natural rubber cords and replace them after a fixed interval