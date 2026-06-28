Stalker hurls petrol into woman’s room, sets her ablaze near Rourkela

ROURKELA: In a horrific incident, a youth allegedly set a 27-year-old woman ablaze while she was asleep in her house at Jaratoli hamlet under Santoshpur village, around 25 km from Rourkela, late on Friday night.

The victim is battling for life with more than 60 per cent burn injuries at JP Hospital in Rourkela. Hours after the crime, police on Saturday evening arrested the accused, identified as Rajat Kiro, a tribal youth, from the Sonaparvat area of the nearby Lathikata block. Kiro belongs to the Kinjirkela police station area in Sundargarh district. He was stalking the victim for months, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the window of the room in which the woman was sleeping had been left open. Taking advantage of this, the accused allegedly hurled petrol into the room and set it on fire, leaving the house gutted. The area comes under Bisra police limits.

The victim’s father said the incident occurred between 11 pm and 11.30 pm while his daughter was asleep in her room and he and his wife had taken the verandah. Hearing her screams, they rushed in and rescued her.

The medical treatment for the victim also took hours as the family had to knock the doors of one hospital after another. The father said she was initially taken to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) only to be referred to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, about 200 km away. Though RGH has a trauma and burns unit, it has limited facilities for critical care.