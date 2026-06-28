95% women, 92% men back UCC in Madhya Pradesh, say govt records

BHOPAL: A higher percentage of women than men want the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Over 9.5 lakh suggestions about the UCC have been received by the government in the individual category, out of which around 5.50 lakh or 58% are from men, while 4 lakh suggestions are from women. Transgenders a count for around 100 suggestions.

While men outnumbered women when it came to making suggestions about the UCC, the women were ahead of men when it came to supporting the introduction of the UCC.

According to statistics available with this newspaper, while 92% of men (5.1 lakh of the 5.5 lakh who made the suggestions) have come out in the UCC’s support, 95%, or 3.8 lakh, of women, who gave suggestions, wanted its implementation.

A further break-up of men on religious lines revealed that of the 5.20 lakh Hindu men, 95% of 4.90 lakh supported the UCC, while out of the 3.70 lakh Hindu women, 97%, or 3.60 lakh, backed the move to have the UCC in the state. However, the most significant and sharp contrast in numbers supporting the UCC was visible in the Muslim community.