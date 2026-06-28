Delhi Red Fort car bomb blast: NIA chargesheets three more accused, including absconding doctor

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three more accused, including an absconding doctor, in connection with the car bomb blast near Red Fort in Delhi that took place last year.

In its supplementary charge-sheet, the NIA has named Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and Muzafar Ahmad alias Faraz/Zafar, all from J&K, as accused. This takes the number of people chargesheeted in the case to 13, including the prime accused, Umer Un Nabi, who was killed in the explosion.

The agency said that Muzafar Ahmed, a paediatrician, has been identified as the elder brother of co-accused Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather and a founding member of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent,” the NIA said.

“One of the founding members of the AGuH, Muzafar had attended the Eidgah meeting at Srinagar in June 2022 during which the terror outfit was formed,” it said.

The agency alleged that Muzafar was involved in the manufacture, testing and safekeeping of IEDs at a facility run by Umer and Muzammil at Al-Falah University in Faridabad. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Muzafar.

The NIA said Zameer, an AGuH overground worker, allegedly acted as a courier for arms and cash for the terror module. “Tufail, a former LeT overground worker, was the module’s arms supplier. He had procured one AK-47, Krinkov rifle, one pistol, magazines and ammunition through a handler and delivered them to Dr Nabi, for Rs 3 lakh,” the NIA said.