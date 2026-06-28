From panipuri cart to tea entrepreneur: Assam graduate brews success against the odds

His “fuska” (panipuri) business kept him afloat in the early days, but tea gave him financial stability. Bright and hardworking, Kaushik Borah of Assam’s Jorhat has long been a source of pride for his family and neighbours. After graduating with a first-class BA (Honours) degree, many expected him to pursue a government job or higher studies. Borah, however, had a different goal in mind: entrepreneurship.

When he began selling panipuri to support his parents after briefly working as a private school teacher and tutor, he faced ridicule. People questioned his decision and warned that he was ruining his future. Five years later, he is the owner of the tea brand Kuhi Tea and co-owner of an enterprise that manufactures bamboo-based toothbrushes.

Growing up in a family of three, Borah, 27, had limited access to life’s comforts. His father, Mrigen Borah, earned a modest salary managing a relative’s lodge, while his mother, Bulu Borah, was a homemaker. After graduating from Bahona College, Jorhat, in 2020, he took up a teaching job at a private school. At the same time, he enrolled in a month-long bamboo craft-making programme at the Rain Forest Research Institute on the outskirts of Jorhat.

“I discussed my future with two friends, Bhaskar Jyoti Hazarika and Raktim Jyoti Dutta, who had also undergone bamboo craft-making training. We decided to build our future in this sector, and that idea took shape through a foundation called Moonlight,” Borah recalls.