How Rajasthan's Rani Laxmi Bai Kendras are helping young women find confidence and independence

Rani Laxmi Bai Kendras are ringing in a quiet revolution for young college-going women in Rajasthan. An initiative of the Department of Higher Education, the kendras are transforming government colleges into centres of self-confidence, resilience, leadership, and awareness.

Beyond self-defence, these centres equip women with knowledge, skills, and self-belief to help them navigate life with confidence and dignity. Lessons are imparted on personality development, legal rights awareness, career counselling, and vocational training designed to empower women to be mentally resilient and financially independent.

The higher education department works in collaboration with the police department for implementation of the training programme. Trained women police personnel conduct self-defence sessions for enrolled students. Each batch consists of about 45 to 40 participants, which enables focused learning and hands-on practice.

The programme revolves around a structured four-week training model. The curriculum includes practical self-defence techniques, awareness about women’s legal rights and safety laws, emergency health preparedness, and sessions on personal safety and cybersecurity.

Before joining the programme, Chetna Jogi, a B Sc student of Government Veerbala Kalibai Girls’ College in Dungarpur, saw self-defence as only learning a few physical techniques but training at Rani Laxmi Bai Kendra changed her perspective.

“Training at Rani Laxmibai Kendra transformed my fear into confidence and gave me the strength to move independently. Earlier, I had to depend on my father or brother when I moved out of the house due to fears of eve-teasing. But practical self-defence tools and the sessions on legal rights, safety laws, and helplines have unlocked in me an inner power.

The supportive female trainers and open discussions empowered me and helped me believe in myself,” said Chetna, who comes from a modest family living in a predominantly tribal belt.