India-Japan summit to focus on eco security, supply chains & clean energy

NEW DELHI: Economic security, resilient supply chains and clean energy will dominate the agenda as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives in New Delhi from July 1-3 for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, her first official visit to India since taking office.

The visit comes at a time when the countries are seeking to reduce strategic vulnerabilities in critical technologies and supply chains while deepening cooperation under their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Prime Minister Takaichi will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 2, with both sides expected to review bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The summit follows PM Modi’s visit to Tokyo for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in August 2025. A key outcome of the summit is expected to be a declaration on economic security, underlining the shared commitment of India and Japan to build resilient and trusted supply chains amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

According to sources, the declaration is aimed at strengthening consultations through the bilateral economic security dialogue framework during emergencies.

The two sides are also expected to deepen cooperation across key sectors vital to economic security like semiconductors, critical minerals including rare earths, clean energy and medical goods. The leaders are likely to highlight the importance of building resilient and credible supply chains.

Biogas-powered mobility

Clean energy cooperation is expected to receive a major boost with India and Japan set to establish a new framework to promote biogas-powered mobility, sources said.

The move aligns with India’s energy security objectives by reducing dependence on imported crude oil while supporting cleaner transportation. Japan’s Suzuki Motor has already begun producing biogas in India.