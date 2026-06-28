Kolkata Diary: West Bengal mandates rotational weekend and holiday duty for personnel department employees

GST Council meeting in Kolkata in July

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her counterparts from all states across the country will get together in Kolkata in July. The reason: With the formation of first-ever BJP government in West Bengal the GST Council for the first time in the past 10 years, will hold its 57th meeting in Kolkata. The meeting is expected to be held in the second half of July and could take up the next round of indirect tax policy reforms. The Bengal BJP government felt that the state’s positive moves initiated by the new CM Suvendu Adhikari for its overall development would be showcased in the meet.

SUBHENDU MAITI

Our correspondent in West Bengal

subhendu.maiti@newindianexpress.com