Kunal Shah: A founder’s non-tech reply to tech CEOs

Kunal Shah suddenly finds himself in the global league of Indian business heads whose job is to helm products and companies for which India is one of the biggest markets. However, he is cut out differently than a Sundar Pichai or a Satya Nadella. He is a man of the start-up ecosystem, a non-techie, who has taken years to consolidate his position and reach the high table.

Before Meta hired him to lead WhatsApp, he was known as a founder, angel investor, mentor and philosopher of sorts, someone who had made his millions and was comfortable multiplying them through smart investments in start-ups. He lectured prolifically, appeared in podcasts, became a defender of high valuations amid criticism that they do not always lead to profits.

An MBA dropout is an unusual choice to lead a tech product in an established global company. Usually, start-up founders give way—rather are forced to give way—to professional CEOs by institutional investors. Shah’s moving to WhatsApp could be one of those rare occasions when a professional CEO has made way for a start-up founder and angel investor.

The tech and start-up worlds are divided on what could be the reason for Meta to bet on Shah, but there are plenty of clues in his career that can offer insight. He first came into the spotlight in 2010 when he co-founded FreeCharge, a digital payments and mobile recharge platform that quickly became one of the country’s biggest consumer internet success stories.