Kunal Shah: A founder’s non-tech reply to tech CEOs

Kunal Shah suddenly finds himself in the global league of Indian business heads whose job is to helm products and companies for which India is one of the biggest markets. However, he is cut out differently than a Sundar Pichai or a Satya Nadella. He is a man of the start-up ecosystem, a non-techie, who has taken years to consolidate his position and reach the high table.
Before Meta hired him to lead WhatsApp, he was known as a founder, angel investor, mentor and philosopher of sorts, someone who had made his millions and was comfortable multiplying them through smart investments in start-ups. He lectured prolifically, appeared in podcasts, became a defender of high valuations amid criticism that they do not always lead to profits.
An MBA dropout is an unusual choice to lead a tech product in an established global company. Usually, start-up founders give way—rather are forced to give way—to professional CEOs by institutional investors. Shah’s moving to WhatsApp could be one of those rare occasions when a professional CEO has made way for a start-up founder and angel investor.
The tech and start-up worlds are divided on what could be the reason for Meta to bet on Shah, but there are plenty of clues in his career that can offer insight. He first came into the spotlight in 2010 when he co-founded FreeCharge, a digital payments and mobile recharge platform that quickly became one of the country’s biggest consumer internet success stories.
Shah’s leadership of FreeCharge was preceded by a string of odd jobs Shah did to manage himself while pursuing education. His family business, incidentally, had suffered a setback, leaving him to fend for himself. So, he delivered parcels to customers before gig economy became a big thing and took up a bland job of a data-entry operator, so that the family was not burdened further.
Shah hit the headlines more prominently when, in 2015 in the pre-Unicorn rush days, Snapdeal snapped up FreeCharge for USD400 million (though its valuation soon dropped). Shah did not become terribly liquid with this deal, but got enough of Snapdeal stocks that kept him in the business. Despite a crash in Snapdeal’s valuation later, he picked up enough cash to become a successful angel investor.
The Snapdeal exit was large enough for him to bootstrap CRED, his next venture that that is now valued at USD4.5 billion thanks to Meta’s 900 million investment. Built around rewarding users for paying credit card bills on time, CRED later expanded into lending, payments and financial services.
Given that WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in India, present almost in every smartphone in the country, and is well integrated in the UPI ecosystem, observers see the twin Meta shots of investment in CRED and putting Shah in-charge of the app’s global operations as a logical future course.
An Ahmedabad man from a business family, raised in the Indian financial capital in Mumbai, grown on interests of psychology, philosophy and behavioural economics and experience in fintech start-ups, Shah has an enviable background that consumertech would want to build on. His social media posts and speeches, consequently, explore consumer habits, decision-making and long-term thinking rather than technology alone.
As Shah rose in the popularity ladder, the start-up world knew it was dealing with an unusual character. As recently as in 2024, Naukri.com founder and investor Sanjeev Bikhchandani famously described why Shah chose philosophy as a subject: was it low marks in school or an interest in the subject? “He told me it was neither.
His family had gone bankrupt and he had to work as a delivery boy and a data entry operator full time. And philosophy was the only subject where the classes were from 8 am to 10 am. Salute,” Bikhchandani wrote on X.
And the, Meta saluted Kunal Shah two years later. His emergence on the global stage is as much about the crests and troughs of the journey of a start-up founder as it is about the fast-changing scenario in a global tech company where product leadership is claiming its just space right at the top.