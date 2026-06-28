Push for ancient pilgrimage route in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has renewed its efforts for development of an ancient pilgrimage route along Mahanadi, the state’s largest river, and creation of related cultural infrastructure in Hirakud.

Accordingly, it has sought all necessary administrative and financial support from the Centre for smooth implementation of the project.

In a letter to the secretary of Ministry of Culture, chief secretary Anu Garg urged that a proposal to this effect, submitted by the Odisha government, be considered on priority. Garg noted that the state government had earlier written to the ministry on March 13 and August 18, 2025, seeking support for the project. However, despite these communications, no final response had yet been received from the ministry.

“The state has sought the ministry’s assistance for the project to preserve the rich cultural, religious and historical heritage of the Mahanadi river basin while promoting sustainable cultural tourism,” the chief secretary stated.

She further underlined that the proposed initiative was of considerable national importance both for preservation of country’s civilisational heritage and promotion of sustainable cultural ecotourism. It aimed to develop an ancient pilgrimage route along the Mahanadi river and establish cultural infrastructure, including interpretation centres in the Hirakud influence area.