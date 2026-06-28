Tribal motifs Painted on wild canvas

As a kid he was often mocked by children playing cricket and football for playing with mud and soil, carving out art pieces. His father often scolded and thrashed him for dirtying his clothes in the process.

He often stood among the first three in drawing and painting contests, and his deep interest in painting variegated images of Mahatma Gandhi even earned him the sobriquet ‘Gandhi’.

Decades later, the same imaginative and creative insight coupled with interplay of colours and deft strokes of a paintbrush has established 46-year-old forest department guard Rohit Shukla into a painter-caricaturist-cartoonist who is on a mission to create public awareness on pressing wildlife, environment and forest issues—ultimately taking him to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and providing him an opportunity to dine with President Droupadi Murmu at breakfast.

Not only have his evocative paintings captured the fancy of President Droupadi Murmu in 2023, but the colourful creations, mostly depicting forest, wildlife and environment with associated awareness messages in Hindi, have also caught the eyes of Big B Amitabh Bachchan during a painting exhibition in Nagpur during 2019, besides winning accolades from former MP, CM and current union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and current CM Dr Mohan Yadav.

Hailing from the Seoni district—the densely forested land which is considered to have inspired Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book—Rohit, a gifted painter of school days, holds an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in electronics and a Master of Arts (MA) in Hindi literature. He graduated from a painter to a cartoonist between 2006 and 2008, drawing illustrations, cartoons and caricatures for Hindi dailies in Bhopal and Raipur.