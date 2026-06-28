Uttarakhand: Road-rage clash between locals and Rajasthan tourists leaves three youths injured

DEHRADUN: Three local youths were injured on Friday night after an argument over overtaking a vehicle escalated into a fight between local residents and a group of tourists from Rajasthan in the Pauri Chungi area of Srinagar in Uttarakhand. This incident comes days after a scuffle between locals and Sikh pilgrims from Punjab in the Karnprayag area of

Uttarakhand became an emotive issue between the two states, leading to the arrests of pilgrims.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute on Friday appeared to be a minor case of road-rage, but soon it spiralled into a bigger fight as both groups used violence. The police said the tourists travelling in a car allegedly called assistance after the initial heated exchange.

Soon after, the local youths were reportedly attacked with sticks and stones. Senior Sub-Inspector Pankaj Tiwari said the matter was being examined on the basis of a complaint filed by a local youth. “We have received a written complaint from one of the injured local youths. The matter is under investigation and action will be taken as per law after the facts are verified,” he said.