Centre rules out fertiliser shortage risk for upcoming Kharif season ’26

NEW DELHI: Despite concerns about potential supply disruptions linked to the ongoing war in West Asia, the government on Saturday said that the country has adequate fertiliser stocks for the upcoming Kharif 2026 cropping season.

Responding to queries on fertiliser availability, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Department of Fertilizers had already issued a detailed note on the situation.

He added that current inventories were higher compared with last year. “What I can tell you is that India has more than adequate stocks of fertilisers at this point in time, especially for Kharif 2026. Our stocks of urea are more than what they were at this point last year. Our DAP stocks are double of what they were last year. Our NPK stock position is similarly much higher today in comparison to last year.”

India is among the world’s largest consumers of fertilisers, particularly urea, which is widely used in foodgrain cultivation. Estimates indicate that India consumes about 35–36 million tonnes of urea annually, while domestic production is roughly 28–29 million tonnes, leaving a gap of around seven million tonnes that is met through imports. A significant share of these imports comes from Gulf countries. Around 63% of India’s nitrogen fertiliser imports originate from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

For diammonium phosphate, the Gulf accounts for roughly 32% of imports. These shipments typically move through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping corridor.

Output likely to exceed consumption: Jaiswal

For diammonium phosphate, the Gulf accounts for roughly 32% of imports. These shipments move through the Strait of Hormuz. On domestic production, Jaiswal said output is currently expected to exceed consumption levels as the Rabi season concludes.