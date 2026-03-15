Chhattisgarh launches ‘Gaudham Yojana’ for stray cattle, Congress says scheme hijacks its idea

RAIPUR: In a move to strengthen cattle conservation in Chhattisgarh, CM Vishnu Deo Sai launched the ‘Gaudham Yojana’ at Lakhasar village in Bilaspur district on Saturday. He inaugurated 29 Gaudhams located in 11 districts in the first phase.

The CM announced that the initiative will be known as ‘Surabhi Gaudham’. “The Gaudham Yojana aims to provide shelter and care for destitute, wandering, and confiscated cattle. The government has set a target to establish 1,460 Gaudhams, with a plan to set up 10 such facilities in every development block,” Sai said.

These centres are designed to be the backbone of a strengthened rural economy, integrating cattle protection with skill development and self-employment, he said. “Surabhi Gaudhams will function as training centres where local residents can learn advanced animal husbandry, modern fodder production, and manufacturing of value-added products from cow dung,” the CM said.

A tiered financial assistance model has been introduced for fodder and nutrition. The daily subsidy per animal will increase annually. The government has allocated Rs 5 lakh annually per facility for infrastructure repairs. Further, the scheme provides monthly honorariums for shepherds and Gau-sevaks.

Opposition Congress leaders have alleged that the BJP’s sole focus has been on changing the names of the existing projects. “The Congress government’s Gauthan Nyay Yojana had empowered the rural economy by providing a steady source of income to thousands of farmers, women’s self-help groups, and cattle rearers,” Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Thakur said.

Daily subsidy per animal to increase every year

A tiered financial assistance model has been introduced for fodder and nutrition. The daily subsidy per animal will increase annually to encourage long-term care— Rs 10 per animal per day in the first year, Rs 20 in second year and Rs 30 in the third year and Rs 35 for the fourth year onwards.