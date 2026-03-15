Delhi water supply to be affected on March 15 due to annual flushing programme, DJB advises residents

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday announced that water supply will be affected in several parts of Delhi on March 15 due to the annual flushing programme of Underground Reservoirs (UGRs) and booster pumping stations.

According to the water utility, supply will be disrupted as maintenance work is carried out under the flushing programme. The flushing exercise helps remove sediment and maintain the functioning of the water distribution system. As a result, areas including Paschim Vihar, A/2 LIG Ekta Apartments and Ashirwad Apartments are likely to face water shortage on Sunday.

In addition, several areas such as Shalimar Bagh, Ashok Vihar, Ramesh Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Punjabi Bagh and Block 11 of Kalkaji were also affected by water supply disruptions on Saturday. The Delhi Jal Board has advised residents to store sufficient water in advance as per their requirements. The utility has also provided contact numbers for water tankers for residents in affected areas to ensure availability of water during the disruption.